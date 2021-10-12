Watch now: Bloomington firefighters train on preventing propane tank explosions

Firefighters with the City of Bloomington held a live-burn training with a 500-pound propane tank Tuesday at station No. 2.
BLOOMINGTON — Issues in the propane industry don't happen often, said Illinois Fire Service Institute instructor Mark Clapp. But when they do happen, it's big.
Compared to a building fire, putting out a propane fire is a totally different type of firefighting, said Eric Davison, public information officer for the
Bloomington Fire Department.
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Department staffers and others on Tuesday completed what Davison said is a "cornerstone class" with the Illinois Fire Service Institute: Liquefied Petroleum Gas Firefighting.
"This sort of training is done throughout the fire academy in basic fire training," he said Tuesday afternoon before the class. "It's not new to anyone, but it's a refresher and an amazing opportunity from IFSI to be proactive."
It was held at Bloomington Fire Station No. 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Road, with a 500 pound residential tank.
Davison said propane tank fires are a high-risk, low frequency type of event. He said the training mainly focuses preventing on a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion.
"When something starts to boil," Davison said, "it creates pressure, and the vessel can no longer contain that pressure and explodes — and we're trying to avoid that."
Flames shoot off the top of a propane stream as Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
It's a danger that's become scarred into Illinois firefighting history: Oct. 2 marked the 24th anniversary of an explosion that claimed the lives of two firefighters with the Carthage Fire Department. The
IFSI website said Michael Mapes and Walter Buckert died in 1997 when they were hit by a large, exploding LP tank. They were fighting the fire at a farm outside of Burnside, which is two hours west of Peoria.
Clapp also said a record was set in Murdock when a rail car was blown a mile away.
A fireball erupts from a propane tank as Bloomington firefighters prepare to attack the fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Davison said there's a few different ways firefighters can prevent a BLEVE. One is by cooling down the container, which he said has a blow-off valve.
"It's a pressure regulator on the top," he said. "When it hits a certain pressure, it lets out the contents of that tank. As it starts to shoot off that gas, it's going to relieve some of the pressure in that tank."
Depending on the situation, he said, "sometimes it's best to let it burn off."
Davison said as they get water on top of the tank, it will potentially cool it down and avoid a BLEVE.
He also said if the tank is releasing gas and the pressure is dropping, "we can essentially shut off that thank."
"What you'll see in the class, we’ll open up a fog pattern, which is a wide open spray," he said, "and that creates a water curtain to get us closer to the tank itself.
"And then we will be able to shut off that valve."
While the whole class is about propane, Davison said it generally also deals with pressurized tanks that hold flammable content.
"Anytime we deal with hazardous materials, we want to ensure we know what the contents are," he said.
He said with propane, there's not a lot of danger with having it burn off.
"We burn propane for heating, cooking, and all sorts of things," Davison said.
"If it was a hazardous material, we would identify it, and if it's something that could cause a hazard by burning, we’re working more to turn that off," he continued.
The propane was donated by Evergreen FS.
"Partnerships like these allow us to provide better training and be of better service to the citizens of Bloomington," Davison said.
He also advised people to keep any kind of grill — propane or not — away from your home.
Photos: Bloomington firefighters light up the night sky while training for propane fires
101321-blm-loc-1propane
Bloomington firefighters direct hoses on a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd. The propane for the training event was donated by Evergreen FS and the training is provided free by the Illinois Fire Service Institute
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-2propane
Bloomington firefighters prepare to fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-3propane
An Illinois Fire Service Institute instructor sets a propane cloud on a fire with a flare as Bloomington firefighters fight a live propane fire, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-5propane
Bloomington firefighters learn to use a fog pattern with their fire hose as they fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-4propane
A fireball erupts from a propane tank as Bloomington firefighters prepare to attack the fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-7propane
Flames shoot off the top of a propane stream as Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-6propane
Bloomington firefighters use two streams of water as they fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd. One stream will move the propane cloud off the top of the tank while the other stream cools the tank.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-8propane
Bloomington firefighters take instruction from a member of the Illinois Fire Service Institute as they train to fight a propane fire Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-10propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-9propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-11propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
36 photos of the Bears win over the Raiders
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches the final field goal securing the win in the fourth quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fans celebrate the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) celebrates his interception in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a touchdown catch as Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) helps celebrate in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy following Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) touchdown catch n the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defense puts the pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) who completes a pass to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears Jakeem Grant Sr. (17) returns the opening kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans during the National Anthem before kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Injured Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen watches warmups at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches warmups Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up Oct. 10, 2021. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) warm up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans watch warmups from field level suites at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leads the team out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack stepped up Sunday to lead the Bears to a win.
Brian Cassella
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field while warming up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fan Daniel Saguanpong, of Las Vegas, works the grill outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!