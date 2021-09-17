Watch now: Bloomington firefighters train ISU nursing students at mock crash scene

BLOOMINGTON — Students with Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing got experience training for a mass casualty incident Friday afternoon with firefighters at Bloomington Fire Station #2, 1911 Hamilton Road.

Eric Davison, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said Dr. Valerie Wright heads the program, which goes above and beyond the typical nursing program.

The training session helps the students see how firefighters work, he said, and gives them a big perspective of a worst-case scenario. He added the main focus was the triage portion of the training session.

Wright told The Pantagraph they set up a mock bus crash on the fire station grounds, complete with actors with simulated injuries and fake blood. Part of Friday’s lesson was teaching students what happens pre-hospital, Wright said, and learning how to triage several patients.

“Before the patients get to the hospital, what all went into transporting and getting them there, not only from being on the scene, extricating them from the vehicles,” Wright said, “but then also what happens to triage them, and then what happens even in the ambulance.”

Davison said students took a short ambulance ride around the block so they could practice taking vitals in a moving vehicle.

When triaging patients, Davison said, they’re not spending two minutes on a single person, but they’re moving patient to patient and assigning them a color code. Green means they can walk, he said.

“Yellow is delayed; they’re stable at the moment, but they do need hospital care,” he said. Red means they need immediate care.

“We use color codes when calling the hospital,” Davison continued.

Davison said he also taught the students a "Stop the Bleed" course, which was created in response to school shootings.

“All schools in District 87 have Stop the Bleed kits,” he said, which are first-aid kits put together by the fire department. The kits include tourniquets, gauze and other supplies for major bleeding incidents.

The School Safety Workgroup Committee of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force recommended that state and local officials provide Stop the Bleed training for all K-12 schools in the state.

Davison said the idea for the kits is that they don’t treat the bleeding, but they do help patients make it until more advanced care is possible.

“It’s just great experience for them,” Davison said, adding the ISU students get an additional certification during training, and the skills can be useful anywhere in life.

