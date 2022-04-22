Watch now: Bleichner says 'time is right' to retire from NPD after 30 years

NORMAL — “Professional” is a recurring word around local law enforcement leaders when describing Rick Bleichner.

“I can’t say enough great things about Rick. I’ve worked with him for over 20 years now. He has a well-deserved reputation as a tireless professional,” Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said.

The two police departments share a significant portion of central Normal and the two police chiefs have collaborated often over the past 11 years together. Woodruff was named the full-time ISU police chief a month before Bleichner was appointed to lead the Normal Police Department in July 2011.

After about 30 and a half years with NPD and the last 11 years as chief, Bleichner’s last day in his office was Friday.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Petrilli will be sworn in Monday afternoon at the Normal Police Department as the agency’s 17th police chief. He has been the department’s assistant chief since 2015.

“Nothing lasts forever,” Bleichner said. “Now, I think the time is right. I think we’re at a point where next week when we swear in and send five new officers to the police academy, that’ll bring us up to full staffing the first time in over a year.”

The change in leadership reflects a turnover of about one-third of the police department’s officers over the past year-plus.

Women police officers were the largest drop-off in that one-third decrease. Bleichner said the department lost about half of its female officers within eight months last year, placing the agency below the national average for female officers.

He said new hires are pushing the agency’s diversity up a tick. NPD was back at the national average for women officers, about 12%, at the start of April. The agency is part of the 30 by 30 initiative, which aims to increase females in law enforcement to 30% of the workforce by 2030.

Rebooting that effort, along with the department’s large turnover in staff, blossoms a new era and a proper time for a leadership change.

“There really is an opportunity right now that I can walk in with the lessons learned from having a good mentor over all these years,” Petrilli said. “And then I can kind of take some of my ideas, some of those learning experiences that I’ve had, and continue fostering that culture that we have but also see that opportunity with so many new faces to really build things in a direction that is going to benefit not only the members of the department but the community.”

The 23-year working relationship between Bleichner and Petrilli remained consistent as the two moved up the ranks of the department. Bleichner served in a supervisory role above Petrilli in about all of those years.

“I’ve had an opportunity to watch him conduct business and that’s been very helpful,” Petrilli said. “I have been exposed to just about every facet of operations, support services, and then those specific duties that the chief handles on a daily basis.”

Bleichner's professionalism has made impressions across jurisdictions, as well as on other new agency leaders.

“I have learned the importance of relationships at the local level, which is imperative for successful municipal policing,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said of his six months working as Bleichner’s counterpart across town. “Chief Bleichner oftentimes spoke to the value of harmony and goodwill, which in essence, is what law enforcement is all about.”

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said he has sat on several boards with Bleichner over the years and that he was “instrumental in a lot of things.”

“I can’t say enough about his professionalism, his involvement and his dedication to the job,” said Sandage, who also will retire at the end of this year.

‘A nice community’

Growing up about 70 miles west of Normal in the small town of Yates City, Bleichner’s presence around police officers during community events developed his admiration for law enforcement.

Bleichner also credited his upbringing for the positive words he’s received from area law enforcement members.

“I think part of that really just goes back to a lot of my decisions. I still hearken back to my parents and my upbringing and kind of the morals of doing the right thing,” Bleichner said. “Sometimes doing the right thing isn’t easy and I think I’d much rather look at something and think, well, here’s why I think it’s right, here’s based on policy, based on my experience, based on what the expectations of the community are.”

After graduating from Western Illinois University and interning at the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1991, Bleichner attended a job fair in Macomb where he spoke to Normal police representatives.

“I was impressed by the fact that it was a college town, it was a nice community, it was a twin city, it was a nice size,” he said.

Bleichner was hired as a patrol officer in September 1991 and was eventually promoted to a field training officer and then to detective. He was promoted to sergeant in 1999 and to assistant police chief in 2004.

He said the work ethic his parents instilled in him included the ability to work with and listen to people.

“I think part of it — whether it’s internal or external — is trying to identify what the issue is,” Bleichner said. “And if you can ask the right questions to try and define what the issue is, most of the time, your decision is going to be a lot better.”

But if the situation does not present itself with much time or “If you’re in a hurry,” he said, “You’re probably going to miss the mark.”

Relationships key to handling crisis

One of those situations that has stuck out to Bleichner was in June 2020, following mass protests of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

More than 40 people were arrested and charged for involvement in burglary, looting and mob action at several Bloomington-Normal stores, including Target and Walmart in Normal.

“I was out there with staff and things kind of spun up pretty quickly that evening,” Bleichner said.

He said police were faced with a lose-lose situation: Businesses were susceptible to damage and loss if police left the area, but he said police would have had to use “pretty significant” force if they chose to stay in the area.

“Weighing those two out, I made the choice that we were going to preserve physical safety and sacrifice property,” Bleichner said. "...We left, we did try to come back in and clean up things or at least restore some order after we were able to kind of regroup."

No injuries resulted from the looting incidents, but he said the department learned from that night and adjusted procedure afterward.

The department conducted additional training for similar situations “because we realized these things can certainly happen anywhere and they happened here, and so it was an opportunity for us to increase our training,” Bleichner said, noting that it also turned into a countywide training initiative.

Bleichner said the following nights after the looting incidents were calmer because of the outreach and relationships with community organizations like the Minority and Police Partnership and the NAACP.

“If you’re trying to build those relationships during a crisis, it doesn’t work very well, but thankfully we already had those types of relationships in place so that we could reach out,” Bleichner said.

Continuing to build community relationships remains important for police, he added, pointing to newer programs and partnerships with mental health teams.

“There’s a lot of things that law enforcement are dealing with now that really aren’t law enforcement matters, but they’re called because we’re accessible 24/7, and we get there and do with what we can based on training,” Bleichner said.

The 988 suicide hotline addition, for example, should help to alleviate some of the duties, he said.

The new hotline will connect to the PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington, which also handles calls for information and referrals at 211. It also will pair with the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, which is creating crisis teams that can respond on-site. The 988 service is expected to be available in July.

“Although we’ve got training in mental health, folks that are in behavioral and mental health are the experts in it,” Bleichner said. “They’re the ones that really need to be there or helping with that. I think that’s going to be really a potential game changer.”

‘A good human being’

Petrilli said he is excited for a fresh start within the department, as it graduated seven officers from the police academy last week and will send five more to the academy next week.

His first plan as chief is to choose his leadership team, which he has already started through internal interviews.

“That’s the most important part, is getting those pieces in place, and then that allows me to really dig in and kind of forecast my vision for the department of where we are and ultimately where want to be,” Petrilli said.

Bleichner, who said he has no concrete plans for retirement yet other than traveling with his wife for about a month, said he’s confident in a smooth transition to Petrilli.

“I don’t have any doubts,” Bleichner said. “I think he’ll step into his role and he will do well … It’s kind of a relay race, so as much as I have enjoyed my time here and I enjoy what I’m doing, there’ll be a formal handoff of the baton to him and he’ll take the baton and kind of continue on and go from there.”

Petrilli, who is an ISU graduate and has served in at least nine differing roles for NPD, said he will develop his own leadership and vision for the department, but that he will take some of what he learned from Bleichner over the years.

“He’s a good person,” Petrilli said of Bleichner. “He makes a lot of good decisions from his heart, always with the best intentions for the people that his decisions effect, that being the community, members of the department, whatever that may be. He takes his job very seriously, but at the end of the day, he’s a good human being and so he makes the right choices because that’s his ethics and that’s the way he does business.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.