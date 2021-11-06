Watch now: 3 months later, Gibson City flood recovery continues

GIBSON CITY — Driving around Gibson City, you might not realize there was a major flood in August.

Debris has been clean up. Furnaces and water heaters have been fixed or replaced. And many basements have been bleached.

But incoming storms still strike anxiety in the minds of residents who piled up their water-logged belongings by the curb nearly three months back.

Kayla Golden, a lifelong resident of Gibson City, said she and her fiancé Nick Heisler “basically had to fill my front yard with damaged stuff.”

“We lost a washer, dryer, a fridge, four dressers, two beds, and totes and boxes of personal stuff,” she said.

Golden said they first laid it all out on the front yard — which didn’t flood over, unlike their back yard — and later took their linens to the laundromat.

“That cost almost $300,” she said, adding they used the faster and pricier machines in the late-night hours, because the place was packed.

Her family was also without a water heater for three weeks. That meant they were showering at family or friends’ homes.

Golden said it’s been rough on her family, who lost Christmas decorations, costumes, and half of their kids’ toys in the flood.

“It took about a week to go through all of it and see what we can save and not save,” she said.

Heisler said he had a dresser filled with items from high school, including family photos and sports trophies. Golden noted those items survived a house fire when he was younger.

Golden said thankfully they’ve had people bring things to help them. That includes her mother, who brings over bins full of items for their kids from garage sales.

Her grandma, who just moved in with her parents, also had a spare washer and dryer in a storage unit for them.

Still, the experience her family endured has made rainy nights sleepless for the mother of three.

“Every time it rains, I get a little bit anxious,” Golden said.

That’s a feeling shared by Gibson City’s Matthew DeLahr, who was working at Vista Outdoor in Rantoul when the heavy rains hit in August.

His employer told him he could go home early that day, but “I couldn't even get back in town.”

DeLahr said the flooding can surely traumatize someone.

“Every time it storms, I want to go to the basement,” he said. “Even though I don’t have nothing down there, I still want to check it.”

“I have anxiety to begin with,” DeLahr also said, “and that just makes it tenfold.”

He said 80% of his things were stored in the basement that took in 4 feet of water. Flooded, he said, were his collectibles, and “my dad's stuff, and he passed two years ago.”

DeLahr and his roommate, Garrett Shull, still live on State Street, which was hit hard by flooding. Shull said he remembered hearing thunder that morning, and later on, a car alarm going off.

So he opened up the door and “there was everything underwater,” he said, adding he had to be rescued from the home by boat.

They were able to save vinyl records from the sub-level. Still, Shull said he and his roommate filled 60 contractor bags as they cleaned up debris.

The two weren’t able to move back in for five days. DeLahr stayed with a friend and Shull with his brother.

“I know across the street, (the water) went all the way up to the windows,” he said of the neighboring apartment building, adding his friend who lived on the first floor hasn’t returned.

Everyone’s focused

Terry Whitebird, Ford County’s emergency management coordinator, told The Pantagraph he was at an Emergency Management Agency meeting in Urbana on Thursday, Aug. 12, when someone called him to request barricades for flooded roads.

“I didn’t find out until a short time later there were evacuees already at the middle school,” he said.

“Once I found out what was going on, right away I went to Paxton and opened up an (emergency operations center),” Whitebird continued. Then, when he could see how much of a response was needed, he called in help from the state.

He contacted the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and got their Incident Management Assistance Team and Emergency Assistant Management Team to respond, Whitebird said.

He said those teams are essentially his agency’s 911. Whitebird said it takes time to get those teams mobilized, and they were on the ground by Saturday. He added Team Rubicon came to help tear wet drywall from people’s basements.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up that Saturday in Gibson City, serving as a one-stop shop to connect flood victims with resources from various agencies, including the American Red Cross, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Insurance, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Illinois Veterans Affairs, among other volunteer organizations.

Whitebird said 17 of 50 applications were approved for Small Business Administration loans to flood victims. A total amount of loans granted was not available.

In preparing his After Action Report & Improvement Plan, he said the overall suggestion he got for improvement was better communication.

In every operation, there's a always certain amount of communication issues, he said.

“Everybody’s got their focus,” Whitebird said, adding there were a lot of problems getting emails, calls and texts returned.

“Some of the communication was really good,” he said. “Some of it was just a lack thereof.”

He plans on a doing a drill with staff and volunteers to see how fast they can get their emergency operations center operational.

“At the bare minimum, I can get it done in about 45 minutes,” he said.

Whitebird said they can use more volunteers at their emergency operations center, to help answer phone calls or sign up for weather spotting. He has a deputy coordinator, also part time like him, and nine volunteers.

Whitebird also said he wants the public to know they should reach out to Ford County EMA to report damage from future weather events.

“Even if it’s just what’s in your rain gauge,” he said. “That all helps us in updating and building that (emergency operation plan).”

Whitebird said a goal of his is trying to get everybody storm-ready. That includes public speaking events on how to prepare an emergency kit.

In June, he said they submitted their emergency operation plan to IEMA and it was approved.

“The county is back in better terms now so to speak, because we have the accreditation,” he said. “That will open the door for grants, and it will open the door for more assistance.”

That will also help them get more equipment for weather spotting and set up mutual aid agreements with different department and agencies.

Making the city 'whole'

Ray Lantz, a Gibson City resident and pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said the late Dr. Paul Sunderland was an icon in town, helping to start the Gibson Area Hospital. He also had his hands on several other community projects.

Lantz said it was the doctor’s idea to start the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The foundation, formed in 2012, helps people do small repairs they couldn’t otherwise afford.

“We painted houses, we changed windows out, we did a lot of ramps," Lantz said.

Lantz said Sunderland’s life work was helping other people. Although the doctor died in 2015, Lantz said they’re keeping his mission alive.

On Sept. 13, the Gibson City Council unanimously approved a measure to transfer to GAHRF all donated funds collected for flood relief at the Bank of Gibson City.

Lantz said the council didn’t want to get into the details on how to spend that money, so they came to GAHRF. Lantz said he thought it was part of GAHRF’s mission to do just that.

“What we’re doing now is a much bigger task than what we’re used to doing,” he said.

When the MARC was stationed in the city Aug. 14, Lantz said he tabled there for 10 hours and heard probably 50 or 60 stories from flood victims.

“And it was some of the saddest stories that I had ever heard,” he said, “one right after another for a whole day.

“It was hard. People lost everything, and giving a water heater or a furnace does not give them back everything.”

According to GAHRF board documents provided to The Pantagraph, the foundation received $275,000 in private donations, with $180,000 going toward Phase 1 "Essential Projects." That includes 31 forced air furnaces, four boilers, 22 standard water heaters and one on-demand water heater. Another $20,000 was held for future applications.

Then, on Oct. 25, the city council approved a resolution granting GAHRF $250,000 from its emergency funds. Lantz said he was proud of the city for stepping up to assist people in town and help make them whole again.

This next financial infusion is going toward GAHRF’s Phase 2 "Rehab." That includes foundation work for seven houses, drywall and flooring work for 37 homes, and mold remediation work for 20.

Lantz said remedying the mold will have to come first, or else new drywall will be moldy within a month. Homeowners will be provided the right chemicals and knowledge to finish the job, he said.

Lantz added underlying floorboards need to be replaced in homes where water reached the joists and made the floors buckle.

He said their goal is to get people’s homes back to where they were before the flood. However, that isn’t going to happen before Christmas.

“I see GAHRF doing this work in two years still,” he said. “There will be people that will not wait two years. There will be other people that have to wait two years because they can’t come up with the funds to do this on their own.”

Those wishing to donate should send funds to GAHRF at P.O. Box 424, Gibson City, 60936.

Showing what the town can do

Back in August, Golden said she left work and got home within 30 minutes of hearing about the flood. The first things she began saving from her basement were supplies for her wedding next year and items for her children.

The floodwaters extended from the back of her home to over a block away, she said. The water was flowing into her basement fast enough to burn out five pumps that her landlord brought over.

Heisler, who originally hails from Paxton, said a co-worker brought over a gas-powered industrial pump. It took six hours to drain about 5 feet of water out, the couple said.

Nearly three months later, Golden told The Pantagraph things are looking back to normal. Her landlord repaired the furnace before the first frost, and previously supplied them with space heaters.

“I don’t think they expected it to get as cold as it did as fast as it did,” she said.

The Knights of Columbus provided them DampRid, Gibson City’s Ace Hardware lent out their last dehumidifier at no cost, and members of the Gibson City Bible Church made the rounds handing out food and gift cards, along with cleaning supplies.

“It definitely proved what the town can do as a whole,” Golden said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

