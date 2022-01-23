Watch now: 3 displaced after fire guts house in Bloomington

A fire Sunday afternoon on the south side of Bloomington left three people without long-term housing.
Eric Davison, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said crews were called out at 1:50 p.m. after flames were seen showing from the south window of a home in the 1300 block of Oak Street. He said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming down the street, and were on the scene within four minutes.
A home in the 1300 block of Oak Street in Bloomington sustained heavy fire damage Sunday afternoon.
They began fighting the fire from the outside, he said, and transitioned to an offensive strategy once the blaze was brought down.
Callers told dispatchers Sunday afternoon that flames were seen showing out of the south window of this house in the 1300 block of Oak Street.
Davison said one resident was in the basement at the time, and woke up to the smell of smoke. He said the resident thought a roommate burned some food, but the smell lingered.
"She tried to go upstairs to see what it was," he said. "There was already a lot of heat and smoke, and she ended up going out an emergency exit in the basement."
Davison said no crews or residents were hurt, and there were a number of pets in the home.
BFD announced on Facebook Sunday evening that the three residents did lose their pets in the fire.
Additional crews were called in to help with the fire, Davison said. The Bloomington Township Fire Protection District assisted the response.
Davison said the structure is probably a total loss
, adding the flames had reached the knee-walls in the attic. He said the fire was already extensive in the house before crews got there.
The American Red Cross is helping three residents who were displaced, the fire official said.
Emergency vehicles fill the 1300 block of Oak Street during a fire Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Officials said there were at least five fire trucks and engines that responded to the scene.
Emergency vehicles filled that block of Oak Street on Sunday afternoon. Davison said they had five fire apparatus, two ambulances, four support staff, plus police.
The cause of the fire was not established by Sunday afternoon. Davison said they're still investigating.
A home in the 1300 block of Oak Street in Bloomington sustained heavy fire damage Sunday afternoon.
