Watch now: 3 displaced after fire guts house in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A fire Sunday afternoon on the south side of Bloomington left three people without long-term housing.

Eric Davison, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said crews were called out at 1:50 p.m. after flames were seen showing from the south window of a home in the 1300 block of Oak Street. He said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming down the street, and were on the scene within four minutes.

They began fighting the fire from the outside, he said, and transitioned to an offensive strategy once the blaze was brought down.

Davison said one resident was in the basement at the time, and woke up to the smell of smoke. He said the resident thought a roommate burned some food, but the smell lingered.

"She tried to go upstairs to see what it was," he said. "There was already a lot of heat and smoke, and she ended up going out an emergency exit in the basement."

Davison said no crews or residents were hurt, and there were a number of pets in the home.

BFD announced on Facebook Sunday evening that the three residents did lose their pets in the fire.

Additional crews were called in to help with the fire, Davison said. The Bloomington Township Fire Protection District assisted the response.

Davison said the structure is probably a total loss, adding the flames had reached the knee-walls in the attic. He said the fire was already extensive in the house before crews got there.

The American Red Cross is helping three residents who were displaced, the fire official said.

Emergency vehicles filled that block of Oak Street on Sunday afternoon. Davison said they had five fire apparatus, two ambulances, four support staff, plus police.

The cause of the fire was not established by Sunday afternoon. Davison said they're still investigating.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.