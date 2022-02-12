Watch now: 20-year-old man dead in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON —A man is dead after an early Saturday morning altercation in West Bloomington.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 1:50 a.m. Saturday to a fight in the 1600 block of West Olive Street.

Police said once at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was deceased. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound.

His identity is not being released pending notification to his next of kin.

BPD said their detectives are actively investigating the homicide.

No arrests have been made as of late Saturday morning, and no suspect information was available.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn their loss,” the BPD release added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact Det. Jesse Lanphear 309‐434‐2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org. People can also provide information to Det. Curt Maas at 309‐434‐2354 or mcmaas@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

