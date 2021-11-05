Victim identified in fatal Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County coroner has identified the man killed in a Thursday night shooting as Geoffrey Rowry, 30, of Bloomington.

He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Bloomington police said in a statement.

The shooting was in the 800 block of East Washington Street. Police were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. and found a man lying in the courtyard of an apartment complex with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the department's Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Investigation Division units responded to process the scene and investigate.

Neighbors said they heard about four or five gunshots. A Pantagraph photographer at the scene saw a man lying on the ground between two apartment buildings. The man then was loaded into an ambulance while paramedics provided emergency treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or at bmelton@cityblm.org or Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

People can also submit tips anonymously to BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit by calling 309-434-2963 or emailing CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

