Vehicles, apartments hit after shots fired in Normal

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is investigating after Saturday night gunfire hit multiple cars and two apartments on Lindell Drive.

NPD Sgt. Jeff Longfellow told The Pantagraph that gunshots were reported to dispatchers at 9:29 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.

He said when they got to the scene, police discovered numerous vehicles on the north side of the street had been hit. Two apartments were also struck, he said.  

Longfellow said at least 17 shell casings were picked up at the scene. The police sergeant said seven vehicles were damaged: four in the parking lot and three on the street.

No injuries were reported, he said. Although the homes were occupied at the time, he said there were no close calls.

No suspect information or suspect vehicle information was available Sunday morning. Longfellow said a motive is not known.

He added detectives heavily canvassed the area, and they’re actively following up with witnesses.

Longfellow asked anyone with information on this crime to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

