Vehicle fire closes Interstate 55 near Atlanta

ATLANTA — Interstate 55 was closed Wednesday afternoon near Atlanta for a vehicle fire, state police said.
A traffic advisory was issued just before 4 p.m. for the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 140 for a semi fire.
Traffic is being diverted on exit 140. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Photos: McLean County EMA responds to area disasters
071321-blm-loc-1rubicon
092321-blm-loc-1ema
092321-blm-loc-2ema
092321-blm-loc-3ema
092321-blm-loc-4ema
092321-blm-loc-5ema
071721-blm-loc-1flooding
071721-blm-loc-2flooding
071321-blm-loc-3rubicon
071321-blm-loc-4rubicon
071321-blm-loc-2rubicon
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!