breaking

Vehicle fire closes Interstate 55 near Atlanta

ATLANTA — Interstate 55 was closed Wednesday afternoon near Atlanta for a vehicle fire, state police said.

A traffic advisory was issued just before 4 p.m. for the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 140 for a semi fire.

Traffic is being diverted on exit 140. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

