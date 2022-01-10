Updates: Fire crews on scene of rural Bloomington church

THE PANTAGRAPH
Fire spreads through Victory Church in southeast Bloomington
David Proeber
BLOOMINGTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a rural Bloomington church.
The fire is at Victory Church at 18180 U.S. Highway 150 southeast of Bloomington.
Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the northwest corner of the building, and firefighters cut a hole through steel siding on the north side to get access.
Crews from Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Downs and Ellsworth are on the scene. Tanker trucks are also being used because the area doesn't have fire hydrants.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Photos: Fire spreads through Victory Church southeast of Bloomington
01121-blm-loc-3victoryfire
Firefighters lay fire hoses as they attack a fire at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-2victoryfire
Firefighters cut through a steel sided wall as they gain access to a fire that swept through VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-1victoryfire
Firefighters attack a fire as moke shoots out a side door at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-4victoryfire
Bloomington firefighters deploy an aerial ladder as they fight a fire at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-7victoryfire
Firefighters cut through a wall as they fight a fire at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-6victoryfire
Firefighters plan their attack on a fire that spread through VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-9victoryfire
A firefighter lays lines as a fire spreads throught VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-5victoryfire
Firefighters use an infrared camera to look for flames as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-8victoryfire
Firefighters attack a fire as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
01121-blm-loc-10victoryfire
Firefighters who were first on the scene attack a fire at VIctory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!