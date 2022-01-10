 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Updates: Fire crews on scene of rural Bloomington church

  • 0
Fire

Crews respond to Victory Church in rural Bloomington on Monday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Fire spreads through Victory Church in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a rural Bloomington church.

The fire is at Victory Church at 18180 U.S. Highway 150 southeast of Bloomington. 

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the northwest corner of the building, and firefighters cut a hole through steel siding on the north side to get access. 

Crews from Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Downs and Ellsworth are on the scene. Tanker trucks are also being used because the area doesn't have fire hydrants. 

The congregation started in 1999 and purchased the Highway 150 land in 2006. The church opened in 2007.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor calls fatal Bronx fire 'horrific'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News