Updates: Fire crews on scene of rural Bloomington church

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a rural Bloomington church.

The fire is at Victory Church at 18180 U.S. Highway 150 southeast of Bloomington.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the northwest corner of the building, and firefighters cut a hole through steel siding on the north side to get access.

Crews from Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Downs and Ellsworth are on the scene. Tanker trucks are also being used because the area doesn't have fire hydrants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

