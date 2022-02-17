Updated: No injuries in I-39 pileup; road remains closed for cleanup

This is a developing story that will be updated.

EL PASO — No injuries were reported Thursday after troopers responded to a massive crash scene on southbound Interstate 39 near El Paso in whiteout conditions.

Illinois State Police District 8 in a statement said around 100 vehicles were involved around 3:13 p.m. Thursday in a large collision at milepost 9, just south of El Paso.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles were involved in the property damage crash, while numerous other vehicles slid off the road in the area but were not damaged. Several of the commercial vehicles' loads spilled on and around the roadways, but no injuries were reported, according to ISP.

One ISP squad car was also struck, without injuries.

By 6:35 p.m., ISP troopers, with help from local law enforcement, had safely escorted all affected motorists to warming centers.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, 12 tow trucks were assisting with roadway cleanup, which was expected to last throughout the night.

All lanes of I-39, from milepost 5 to milepost 22, remain closed, and will likely be closed well into Friday, ISP said.

Interstate 74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailer trucks, police said. The eastbound interstate at milepost 164 reopened at about 5:15 p.m.

A portion of Interstate 57 north of Champaign also was closed.

Wrecks were also reported in New Berlin.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.

The National Weather Service in a statement said heavy snow is expected until 7 p.m.

"Gusty winds and heavy snow have led to significantly reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions. If you must travel, take it slow!" the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

