Updated: I-39 shut down; at least 100 vehicles involved in crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.

EL PASO — Troopers are responding to a massive crash scene on southbound Interstate 39 near El Paso in whiteout conditions.

The Illinois State Police District 8 in a statement said around 100 vehicles were involved in a large collision around 3:24 p.m. Thursday, about one mile north of El Paso.

The scene extends several hundred yards long, and involves an ISP squad car. The trooper was not hurt, per the report.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed southbound I-39 at El Paso.

Interstate 74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers, police said. The eastbound interstate at milepost 164 reopened at about 5:15 p.m.

A portion of Interstate 57 north of Champaign also was closed.

Wrecks were also reported in New Berlin.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.

The National Weather Service in a statement said heavy snow is expected until 7 p.m.

"Gusty winds and heavy snow have led to significantly reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions. If you must travel, take it slow!" the weather service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

