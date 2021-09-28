Update: Victim in North Hershey Road shooting is pregnant 17-year-old

BLOOMINGTON — A 17-year-old girl who is pregnant was injured by gunfire Monday night on the city’s east side.
Bloomington police officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road for a report of shots fired.
Police said one girl was injured, but her wound is not considered to be life threatening. She was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center for treatment.
Police said there also was evidence that an occupied apartment was struck by gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.
This was the second report of shots fired in Bloomington-Normal on Monday, as Normal police responded to reports of gunshots heard late Monday afternoon near Orlando Avenue.
Normal police arrived to the area of Orlando Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Police, however, have not been able to collect enough evidence to confirm whether a shooting occurred.
Bloomington police responded about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 700 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after gunshots were heard.
Police found evidence that a home and a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported in that shooting.
No arrests have been made in connection to Friday’s shooting.
Those reports of gunshots in Bloomington came days after gunshots were reported in Normal on Sept. 19.
Peoria man Roy Ward Jr., 20, was pronounced dead Sept. 22 from gunshot wounds suffered Sept. 19 in the area of 19 Traders Circle in Normal.
The Sept. 19 shooting was at least the fourth fatal shooting in Bloomington-Normal this year.
