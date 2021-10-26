Update: Rivian fire was in battery assembly area

NORMAL — A fire Tuesday at the Rivian Automotive plant was in the battery assembly area, officials said.

Crews arrived at about 5 p.m. and were on the scene for about two hours, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement. Assistance from the Bloomington Fire Department was requested and all Normal firefighters were called to their stations but both calls were cancelled once the scope was known.

Employees were able to return to the building after a short evacuation, the department said. Rivian workers were cleaning up water and getting back to regular operations by late Tuesday evening.

The fire did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.

The Irvine, California-based company spent months expanding the massive former Mitsubishi automobile plant for production of its electric vehicles. The sale of the plant went through in early 2017. Pickup trucks started coming off the line at the plant in September.

