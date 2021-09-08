Update on Gibson City storm damage

FORD COUNTY — Severe summer weather continued to drench the Gibson City-area with rain on Tuesday.

Ford County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Whitebird said there was a lot of damage that was reported.

"It was mostly trees, power lines, and poles," he said, adding one rainfall report recorded 1.9 inches in Gibson City.

Trees fell on half a dozen structures, he said.

The EMA coordinator said the Gibson Area Hospital had its roof flashing damaged, as well as a few fence panels. The hospital added on Facebook the facility had no structural damage.

McLean County Acting EMA Director Cathy Beck said some trees were downed in Colfax.

"I know a tree fell on a vehicle," she said, adding the McLean County village was also hit by golf ball-sized hail.

Over a dozen applicants for Small Business Administration loans will get financial help with recovering from flooding in August, Whitebird said.

Whitebird told The Pantagraph that around 52 loan applications have been received by the SBA, and 17 were approved.

A dollar amount for the approved loans was not available from the EMA coordinator on Wednesday. It was also not known whether any applications have been denied.

He said the SBA has had 80 interactions with people, who brought in documentation on flood damages or taxes.

Whitebird added the SBA will be accepting applications until 4 p.m. Thursday at the Gibson City Fire Department, 115 S Lawrence St.

He added he was in Gibson City a few days ago, and the community was looking pretty cleaned up.

"Last I heard," Whitebird said, "the city was 90% cleaned up with debris."

He also said he believes that everyone who was displaced by the flooding has found housing.

"At the time that they closed the shelter, everyone was placed," Whitebird said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.