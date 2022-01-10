Update: 'Devastating' damage from rural Bloomington church fire

BLOOMINGTON — Crews have been at the scene of a fire at a rural Bloomington church for more than four hours Monday afternoon.

The fire at Victory Church, 18180 U.S. Highway 150 southeast of Bloomington, was called in through a fire alarm around 12:15 p.m.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the northwest corner of the building, and firefighters cut a hole through steel siding on the north side to get access.

About two and a half hours after officials arrived, smoke continued to billow out the northwest corner of the church, where the kitchen is located, one church member said, and through the front doors at the south side of the building. The church member speculated the blaze started in the kitchen, but no fire cause has been determined yet.

Victory Church Lead Pastor Ed Herald said he was at home and received a notification that the church's fire alarm was set off. He logged into the church's online surveillance system and began to see smoke.

Herald said no people were inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

“This is devastating what we’re seeing here,” Herald told The Pantagraph from the church parking lot, surrounded by emergency vehicles and other church members. “My sons and I, and some members of the congregation, we did a lot of the work in here. We had contractors, of course, helping do the things we couldn’t, but there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this building.”

Crews from Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Dale Township, Downs, Ellsworth and Towanda are on the scene. Tanker trucks are also being used because the area doesn't have fire hydrants.

Fire officials are driving about a mile down the road to the nearest fire hydrant at Evans Junior High School to refill the tanker trucks. Another tanker truck was seen refilling water at the far southeast edge of Bloomington near U.S. Highway 150 and East Hamilton Road.

More than four hours after crews arrived to the scene, smoke pouring out the kitchen area of the church slowed to a stop. Smoke continued to slowly exit through the corner of the roof at the front of the building.

Herald, who noted that the church has about 350 members, said he doesn't know how the fire happened, "but I just know that we'll rebuild."

Victory Church has held online services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to in-person worship about a year ago, but it also kept the virtual option.

He said leaders of other Bloomington-Normal churches already began calling him Monday afternoon to offer a space for worship.

"Honestly, I'm numb. I can't even put any thoughts together – what it's going to take to rebuild," Herald said. "I just know that I'm not going to let the people down. Whatever it is that we have to do to rebuild and make this the church that the people here have always loved, and we'll just continue on. I don't know what that looks like, but I just know that we can't give up."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

