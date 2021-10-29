Update: 1 dead in Normal school bus crash

NORMAL — One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus Friday.

Officials said the bus was turning south on North Main Street from West Summit Street when it was hit by a sedan going northbound. It happened at 11:49 a.m.

Normal police Lt. Adam Kapchinske said both drivers were taken to a hospital. Gavin Lartz, 19, of Normal, was pronounced dead at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. An autopsy is planned on Saturday.

A McLean County Unit 5 official said the bus was a First Student bus in between routes for the district. No students were inside at the time of the crash.

Normal Sgt. Josh Wilson said the bus driver was determined to be at fault, and was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

The incident is under investigation.

