Unit 5 school bus hits parked vehicle in Normal

NORMAL — The driver of a McLean County Unit 5
school bus was ticketed Wednesday afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
Normal Police Department Sgt. Brad Underwood said dispatchers received report of the crash at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday. He said it happened on Briarwood Avenue about 75 feet south of Maple Place.
Underwood said a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was pulling over to the side of the road when it sideswiped another vehicle.
A McLean County Unit 5 spokesperson said students were on board when it happened.
No injuries were reported as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the police sergeant. He added the driver was cited for improper lane usage.
Farther back, on Oct. 29, 2021, one person
was killed in a crash involving a school bus on North Main Street in Normal.
PHOTOS: Check out photos and videos of Normal Community's sectional
Normal Community's Famious French celebrates a made basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over the outstretched arm of Normal Community's Jaheem Webber during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber fights for a rebound with Moline's Kyle Taylor (3) during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Kyle Taylor tries to shoot around Normal Community's Jaheem Webber during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Zachary Cleveland dunks the ball against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Rob Pulliam puts up a shot against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Kyle Taylor takes a 3 against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots around Normal Community's Zachary Cleveland during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd celebrates after a made basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Rob Pulliam shoots past Normal Community's Braylon Roman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber goes up for a basket over Moline's Maddux Dieckman during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber looks to go up to the basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd puts up a shot against Moline during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Zach Cleveland during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber reaches for a rebound past Moline's Maddux Dieckman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding has the ball knocked loose by Normal Community's Braylon Roman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd goes up for a layup against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over Normal Community's Crofton Perry during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Crofton Perry during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Robbie Brent during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland shoots over Moline's Grant Welch during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Famious French is fouled by Moline's Brock Harding during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding stops to take a shot against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd looks for an open teammate as Moline's Grant Welch applies pressure during Tuesday's Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at Pekin.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community sophomore Jaheem Webber takes ball inside against Moline's Rob Pulliam in Tuesday's Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at Pekin.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!