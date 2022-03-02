 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unit 5 school bus hits parked vehicle in Normal

Police lights

NORMAL — The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed Wednesday afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.

1 hurt in crash with school bus in Normal

Normal Police Department Sgt. Brad Underwood said dispatchers received report of the crash at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday. He said it happened on Briarwood Avenue about 75 feet south of Maple Place.

Underwood said a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was pulling over to the side of the road when it sideswiped another vehicle.

1 hurt after car hits school bus near Shirley

A McLean County Unit 5 spokesperson said students were on board when it happened.

No injuries were reported as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the police sergeant. He added the driver was cited for improper lane usage.

This is at least the second collision involving a school bus this year in Normal: one school district staff member was hurt and a sedan was totaled Jan 14. 

Farther back, on Oct. 29, 2021, one person was killed in a crash involving a school bus on North Main Street in Normal.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

