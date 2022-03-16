 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Two car thefts reported Tuesday at Normal gym

  • 0

NORMAL — Police in Normal are investigating two thefts of vehicles Tuesday at Crunch Fitness, 301 Veterans Parkway.

Officer Brad Park said two vehicles were stolen that day at the gym after their owners left keys in unsecured lockers.

He said one vehicle was taken at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday. Park said the victim later found the vehicle had been returned to the business and was parked in a different spot. The officer added it had been rummaged through.

Pair of gym shoes sparked fatal ‘snatch and run’ shooting, Cook County prosecutors say

Then, at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a dark blue 2009 Honda Civic was taken, Park said. That vehicle was still registered as stolen as of late Wednesday morning.

Suspect information was not available. A Crunch Fitness representative did not respond to an emailed request for comment early Wednesday afternoon.

Woman arrested in Bloomington with car stolen from Peoria

In January, The Pantagraph reported a woman was arrested in Bloomington after stealing a car front a Planet Fitness facility in Peoria.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv imposes 35-hour curfew amid fresh Russian attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News