Two car thefts reported Tuesday at Normal gym

NORMAL — Police in Normal are investigating two thefts of vehicles Tuesday at Crunch Fitness, 301 Veterans Parkway.

Officer Brad Park said two vehicles were stolen that day at the gym after their owners left keys in unsecured lockers.

He said one vehicle was taken at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday. Park said the victim later found the vehicle had been returned to the business and was parked in a different spot. The officer added it had been rummaged through.

Then, at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a dark blue 2009 Honda Civic was taken, Park said. That vehicle was still registered as stolen as of late Wednesday morning.

Suspect information was not available. A Crunch Fitness representative did not respond to an emailed request for comment early Wednesday afternoon.

