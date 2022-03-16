Two car thefts reported Tuesday at Normal gym

NORMAL —
Police in Normal are investigating two thefts of vehicles Tuesday at Crunch Fitness, 301 Veterans Parkway.
Officer Brad Park said two vehicles were stolen that day at the gym after their owners left keys in unsecured lockers.
He said one vehicle was taken at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday. Park said the victim later found the vehicle had been returned to the business and was parked in a different spot. The officer added it had been rummaged through.
Then, at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a dark blue 2009 Honda Civic was taken, Park said. That vehicle was still registered as stolen as of late Wednesday morning.
Suspect information was not available. A Crunch Fitness representative did not respond to an emailed request for comment early Wednesday afternoon.
031622-blm-loc-2sirup
Mike Olson checks on the flow of maple sirup through a series of plastic tubes that pass through an evaporator at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. The evaporator boils down maple tree sap into the sirup by removing water and sediments.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-3sirup
Debby Funk monitors sap that flows out of maple trees into a virtual spider web of hoses that collect the sap and transports it to tanks at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. Previous collection efforts were handled with buckets that were hung from tree taps but now the process is simplified with the hose system.
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-4sirup
Mike Olson watches over the evaporator that condenses maple tree sap into maple sirup at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-1sirup
Mike Funk operates a filler tube that pours processed maple sirup into glass bottles at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-5sirup
Maple sirup flows from a spigot after it condensed from tree sap at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-6sirup
The evaporator works at by boiling down the tree sap at a precise 216.4 degrees at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-7sirup
Miles of plastic tubing collects sap from maple trees at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-8sirup
Mike Funk rolls the filled glass bottles away to storage at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-9sirup
Mike Funk stores the filled sirup bottles at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-10sirup
Mike Olson must keep parts of the sap evaporator clean to prevent buildup that would slow sirup production at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
