Truck slams in Bloomington utility pole

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are rerouting southbound traffic on Center and Chestnut streets after a truck crashed into a utility pole.
There were no injuries from the wreck, Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in a statement. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area due to fallen power lines.
Lanes are expected to reopen between 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
