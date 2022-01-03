 Skip to main content
Truck slams in Bloomington utility pole

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are rerouting southbound traffic on Center and Chestnut streets after a truck crashed into a utility pole.

There were no injuries from the wreck, Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in a statement. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area due to fallen power lines. 

Lanes are expected to reopen between 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

