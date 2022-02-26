Trooper hurt after squad car hit by drunk driver in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.

A press release from ISP said it happened at 1:25 a.m. Saturday on South Prospect Road at Hall Court in Bloomington.

ISP said a District 6 trooper was stopped in a fully-marked squad car with emergency lights activated while assisting the Bloomington Police Department with a drunk driving investigation.

Troopers said a Volkswagen utility vehicle was going south on Prospect Road when it crashed into the squad car from behind. The release said the trooper was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as 24-year-old Michael A. Tibbits, of Bloomington. ISP said he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for violating Scott's Law and other traffic laws.

In 2022, ISP said nine of their squad cars have been hit in other violations of Scott's Law, resulting in four injured troopers.

Also known as the Move Over Law, the statute requires drivers to slow down and move over for any emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated. Violations are punished with a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense.

In the release, Commander Cpt. Gregg Cavanaugh called on drivers to make responsible choices when behind the wheel and to avoid putting lives at risk.

"Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” Cavanaugh said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.