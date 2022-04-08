Traffic lights restored at Raab and Main in Normal

NORMAL — Traffic signals were restored by Friday afternoon after being knocked out by a crash that morning on the north side of Normal.
A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department said signals at Main Street and Raab Road had stopped working due to a crash early Friday morning. Drivers were asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until repairs were made.
Sgt. Rob Cherry with NPD told The Pantagraph that all parties involved in the crash refused medical treatment.
Midwest Food Bank Gala Dinner and Auction
Jenn Steidinger, David Keiser, Brad Steidinger
Trace Brim, Rocky O’Shea, Eric and Gina Hodel, Tara Ingham
Enjoying the hors d’ oeuvres
Rebekah Hoffman
Hors d’oeuvres
Paulette and Kent Zimmerman
Kevin and Lindsay Wiegand, Lori and Larry Wiegand
Elizabeth, Andrew and Alison Hoffman
Nancy and Steve Smith
Ready for guests
Duane Kieser, Mark Streitmatter, Trace Brim
Keiser grandchildren
Sara and Shauna Streitmatter , Denise Brim
Mary and Roger Stoller
Francesca Erb, Denise Hodges
Pat and Dean Messinger
Monica and Steve Scheuer
Registering guests for the gala
Approximately 400 were in attendance
Guests dined in the warehouse
Karen, Travis and Paul Kieser
Elaine Young, Dorothy Walder, Judy and Ron Knapp
Steve Baner, Rich and Karen Stoller, Bethany and Karl Edelman
Gina and Eric Hodel, Delayne and Lori Stickling
Jackie and Richard Martin
Share the Light
Enjoying the evening
