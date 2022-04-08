Traffic lights restored at Raab and Main in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Traffic signals were restored by Friday afternoon after being knocked out by a crash that morning on the north side of Normal.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department said signals at Main Street and Raab Road had stopped working due to a crash early Friday morning. Drivers were asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until repairs were made.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with NPD told The Pantagraph that all parties involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

