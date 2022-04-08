 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Traffic lights out after crash at Raab and Main in Normal

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking drivers to use caution after traffic signals were knocked out by a Friday morning crash on the north side of town.

A Facebook post from NPD said signals at Main Street and Raab Road are not working due to a crash. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the lights are restored.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with NPD told The Pantagraph that all parties involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

