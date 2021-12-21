 Skip to main content
TOP STORIES OF '21: Normal train derailment closes rail crossings, costs town nearly $20k in overtime

A train derailment at 5 a.m. Feb. 13 south of Uptown Normal woke ISU students from their sleep and caused headaches for Amtrak travelers.

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

NORMAL — Seventeen Union Pacific freight cars jumped the tracks on Feb. 13, leaving a wide debris field near uptown Normal.

No injuries were reported, but about 1,500 customers lost power because of the train derailment that scattered semitrailers, containers and snapped utility poles, closed intersections and railway crossings and diverted Amtrak trains, with at least two cars coming within yards of a Hester Street apartment building.

A field of debris remains south of Saturday's derailment off Hester Street in uptown Normal on Sunday. One track of the two-track mainline is open after workers labored through the night in sub-zero temperatures.

The Federal Railroad Administration launched an investigation into the crash, but early reports indicate a worn wheel was behind the derailment.

A preliminary report submitted by Union Pacific to the federal rail agency identifies a wheel tread issue as the primary cause. Wheels with tread problems may not sit properly on the tracks.

Federal data shows Union Pacific has reported 12 crashes due to worn wheel tread since 1976. The most recent prior to the February derailment was in 2019.

Top 10 stories

The 7,698-ton train was traveling 24 mph southbound through Normal, hauling more than 100 cars, when it “went into emergency.” An engineer “bailed off independent brake” and brought the train to a stop, according to the report submitted by the rail company.

The Illinois Commerce Commission, which oversees rail crossings, conducted an independent investigation and also pointed to the wheel issue.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman also said the derailment was because of "extreme winter weather" and snow and ice on the track that contributed to the crash.

The frigid temperatures did not help matters when crews had to spend hours clearing the snow-covered debris that stretched from about West Vernon Avenue to South Fell Street just south of the ISU campus.

About 17 cars on a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.

Above the West Vernon Avenue underpass, one overturned trailer was left wedged between the guardrail and a fence, with a portion hanging over the concrete wall. A snapped-off portion of railing landed in the road’s median 14 feet below.

Normal has sought to be reimbursed nearly $20,000 from Union Pacific for the cleanup effort that cost the town $18,923 in overtime expenses, town officials said.

