TOP STORIES OF '21: — NO. 8: Bloomington-Normal sees its share of rising U.S. gun violence

BLOOMINGTON — Homicide cases in the Twin Cities spiked this year, following a trend of rising gun violence seen elsewhere in Illinois and the United States.

Since Jan. 1, police have investigated eight homicide deaths in Bloomington-Normal, according to The Pantagraph archives.

Half of those were logged late this summer. Three shocked the Town of Normal in a single mass-shooting event Aug. 30 at Landings Estates.

It was a chaotic scene described as a “war zone” by one witness calling dispatchers. Investigative documents said officers went into the mobile home park as gunfire erupted from an active shooter, and eventually found five injured. Two lives assaulted by gunfire were lost.

Left deceased by the attack were Julie Davis, 59, and Sharon Reiner, 64. Her husband, Ronald Reiner, was named as their attacker. He was fatally shot by responding officers after refusing their demands to disarm, according to an investigation by Illinois State Police.

Within two weeks, the McLean County State’s Attorney said in his ruling that the Normal Police Department officers were justified in shooting Ronald Reiner. State’s Attorney Don Knapp said responding police acted heroically and saved several lives.

Further information on what caused Reiner to fire a gun at his wife and neighbors has not been released.

The Pantagraph heard from a church leader down the street from the scene, who described that day’s events as “heartbreaking.”

More recently, Normal’s fourth homicide case of the year arrived after the death of Peoria’s Roy Ward Jr., 20. He succumbed to gunshot wounds three days after a Sept. 19 shooting in the first block of Traders Circle.

NPD designated the case as murder in a Nov. 24 Facebook post. The department said it’s continuing to comb through all leads in the investigation.

The last homicide case in Bloomington was early last month, following the shooting of 30-year-old Geoffrey Rowry. Authorities pronounced the Bloomington man dead around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 4, after police found him lying in the courtyard of an apartment building in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department are still investigating the homicide.

Also in November was the sentencing of a Normal man who stabbed 59-year-old Dale Baughman to death April 8 in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 45, pleaded guilty in early August to one count of first-degree murder. Siding with the assistant state’s attorney’s recommendations, Judge William Yoder sentenced the man to 50 years in prison.

Baughman was found stabbed in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue; his autopsy report documented at least 72 lacerations to his head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.

Charging documents said Baughman was robbed of $500 in gambling machine winnings from a Bloomington bar after Knell’s friend drove the victim and Knell to Seminary and Oak streets. Baughman's body was located just after 1:30 a.m. April 9. Police arrested Knell later that day.

Another homicide involving a Bloomington bar marked the first case of 2020 in late January. Two women were shot, one fatally, outside of Daddios, 527 N. Main St.

The time of death for Bloomington’s Mariah Petracca, 22, was recorded at 1:35 a.m. Jan 30. The other victim needed surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Forty-two-year-old Michael Bakana, of Normal, is charged with three counts of murder. BPD reports said when they got to the scene, civilians were detaining him.

Security camera footage showed Bakana arguing with the victims on the sidewalk before one of them shoved him away, prosecutors said. Bakana then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired eight times, The Pantagraph reported, and he later admitted to the shooting.

Bakana is expected back in court next month. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Also charged with murder in Bloomington this year is Kentrell D. Brown. Prosecutors accused him of shooting 26-year-old Natwan Nash on March 7 in the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.

Brown was served his arrest warrant while jailed on an unrelated offense in Rochester, Minnesota, where he resides.

BPD said Nash was found dead on a Sunday evening with gunshot wounds in an apartment. Dispatchers received no shots fired reports at the time.

