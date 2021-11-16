 Skip to main content
These lanes are being reduced in Normal

NORMAL — Portions of University and Beaufort streets between between School Street and Vernon Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a sewer repair project. 

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The lane reduction is expected to be complete by 11 a.m.

Call 309-454-9768 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

