These lanes are being reduced in Normal

NORMAL — Portions of University and Beaufort streets between between School Street and Vernon Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a sewer repair project.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
The lane reduction is expected to be complete by 11 a.m.
Call 309-454-9768 for more information.
Marquette's Kameron Jones loses control of the ball as he falls while being defended by Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, middle, looks to shoot between Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) and Omar Payne during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, left, cheers from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Tyler Kolek shoots against Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette coach Shaka Smart yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, front, is congratulated by Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton after Marquette's 67-66 win over Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Justin Lewis celebrates with fans after the team's win over Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Darryl Morsell (32) and Kameron Jones (1) celebrate after the team's 67-66 win over Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Stevie Mitchell reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Marquette's Tyler Kolek shoots the go-ahead basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
