Thanksgiving night fire damages Bloomington apartment; no injuries reported

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington firefighters were called to a Thanksgiving night apartment fire in southeast Bloomington that led to the entire building being evacuated.

No injuries were reported. 

Firefighters were called at 8:15 p.m. to 2 Willedrob Road. Because the fire involved an apartment building, Normal Firefighters also were called to the scene as a safety precaution.

The fire was contained to Apartment 21 on the second floor of the 30-unit, three-story, U-shaped building, firefighters said.

112721-blm-loc-1willedrob

Bloomington Fire Department vehicles are parked at 2 Willedrob Road as firefighters inspect after fire damaged a second-floor apartment Thursday night.

All tenants of the building were able to return to their apartments, except for those from Apartment 21, once firefighters gave the OK. 

The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen area of Apartment 21, firefighters said. The occupants were in the apartment at the time but escaped safely.

Members of the Bloomington Planning and Code Enforcement Department were inspecting the unit Thursday night to determine if it was safe for its occupants to return.

The fire was extinguished by 8:30 p.m., firefighters said.

