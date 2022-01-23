Teenage girl reported missing in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
012422-blm-loc-1missing

Aaniyah Valdez. 

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is on the lookout for a runaway minor.

A press release from NPD said 14-year-old Aaniyah Valdez was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue.

She is described as a Latina girl with brown eyes and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a weight of 200 pounds. The police department said she wears a nose ring and black frame glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call NPD at 309-454-9535. Additionally, if you or someone you know is considering running away, officers ask that you call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.

