Teen arrested with gun, ammo at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old male is facing several weapons charges after a security worker at Central Illinois Regional Airport located a handgun in his bag.

An arrest statement sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County Sheriff's Office said the teen entered CIRA and went to the passenger screening area for a scheduled flight. The report said this screening area has notices posted that say firearms and ammunition are prohibited in the area.

Gunfire hit occupied Bloomington residence, police say Bloomington police officers were called to the 1200 block of West Grove Street about 9:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.

The teen handed his bag to a Transportation Security Administration officer, who then found a gun, three magazines and ammunition inside, the statement said. McLean County sheriff's deputies were called in to investigate.

Arrest records said deputies confiscated a black 9 mm handgun that was unloaded and had no serial number. The report added that one magazine was loaded with three 9 mm rounds inside. The other two, a 30-round magazine and a drum magazine that holds up to 50 rounds, were not loaded.

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Bloomington A woman in her 30s was hit in the parking lot of a car wash, police said.

Deputies said in the report that the teen admitted the bag was his, but denied knowing a gun was inside. The statement said he does not have a FOID card.

The teenager is charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated criminal trespass to an airport zone where weapons and ammunition are posted as prohibited, a Class 3 felony.

Unauthorized possession or storage of a weapon on property supported by public funds, a Class A misdemeanor.

Two counts of possession of a weapon without a FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor.

Possession of an unlawfully concealed weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.