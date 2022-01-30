 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Teen arrested for gun possession in Bloomington shots fired investigation

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington responded to two reports of shots fired Saturday night, with one resulting in the arrest of a minor.

Man in custody for November 2020 Bloomington shooting

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of South Western Avenue.

He said a home was hit by gunshots, and police found shell casings at the scene.

Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed

Nowers said while conducting a follow-up investigation at the residence that was struck, officers arrested a teenage boy for possessing a gun. He added they don't believe that his gun was used in the shooting.

The police sergeant said officers were called at 8:56 p.m. to an additional report of gunshots in 1400 block of West Wood Street.

He said multiple shell casings were located by investigators. It's unknown whether any property was damaged.

No injuries were reported and suspect information was not available for either incidents, according to Nowers.

Gun charge filed against Normal man

Bloomington Police asks anyone with additional information on these gunfire reports to call city dispatchers at 309-820-8888. 

Operating a shelter for the homeless becomes a real challenge as the cold sets in.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News