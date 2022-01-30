Teen arrested for gun possession in Bloomington shots fired investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington responded to two reports of shots fired Saturday night, with one resulting in the arrest of a minor.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of South Western Avenue.

He said a home was hit by gunshots, and police found shell casings at the scene.

Nowers said while conducting a follow-up investigation at the residence that was struck, officers arrested a teenage boy for possessing a gun. He added they don't believe that his gun was used in the shooting.

The police sergeant said officers were called at 8:56 p.m. to an additional report of gunshots in 1400 block of West Wood Street.

He said multiple shell casings were located by investigators. It's unknown whether any property was damaged.

No injuries were reported and suspect information was not available for either incidents, according to Nowers.

Bloomington Police asks anyone with additional information on these gunfire reports to call city dispatchers at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

