Tazewell County crash victim identified

Authorities have identified the 38-year-old Tazewell County woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural East Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Heather Wagner of Mackinaw was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. Monday at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, where she was brought after the crash.

Wagner's autopsy found that she had multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and likely died instantly, Harwood said Tuesday afternoon. Toxicology testing is pending.

Authorities previously said the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 1500 block of East Muller Road, about a mile east of Springfield Road. The vehicle had rolled over several times and was in the yard of a private residence, the sheriff's office said.

Arriving deputies found a severely damaged 2015 Chevy Malibu. Wagner, later identified as the driver, been ejected from the vehicle and was found on the ground nearby with severe injuries.

A 37-year-old male passenger was able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire, the sheriff's office said. He was also taken to St. Francis and was treated for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.