Tablets returned to McLean County jail for inmates

BLOOMINGTON – Electronic tablets have been returned for McLean County jail inmates to use. The move comes about a month and a half after the devices were removed amid controversy on the county board regarding an amendment to the sheriff’s contract with a jail communications company.

Sheriff Jon Sandage said that after he consulted with other sheriffs across the state, the Illinois Sheriffs' Association and McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp, he was “assured that it was allowable for me to do a standalone contract,” effectively bypassing county board approval to amend the contract.

The change in the contract between the sheriff’s department and Inmate Calling Solutions adds fees charging inmates 5 cents per minute while using a tablet and 25 cents per inbound email. The county will receive 25% of those fees.

McLean County Board members voted twice to table the discussion for a future meeting until the sheriff could rework the contract to remove the county’s ability to profit from the tablet use.

The sheriff removed the tablets from the jail a day after the board members’ first vote to table the discussion, sparking McLean County Board Democrats to issue a statement demanding the tablets be returned and accusing Sandage of playing a “political game.”

Sandage said Wednesday that “it’s a shame that it turned into a political situation,” alluding to the arguments between board members about who should pay for the tablet use: inmates or taxpayers.

Sandage said “it was important for us to get them back in the inmates’ hands before the holidays.” The tablets were returned last week ahead of Thanksgiving.

“The inmates love them, the families love them,” Sandage said. “It’s easy for the inmates to communicate with family. It’s cheaper in respect to that they can send an email rather than regular mail if they choose to. They can text instead of call, so they love them.”

Education services also are available through the tablets for free.

Sandage said ICSolutions “has the lowest rates in the industry,” and that “they were not willing to lower them anymore.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

