Suspect captured in McLean County golf cart theft

This photo of two golf cart theft suspects was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington.
PHOTO PROVIDED
HUDSON — A Hudson man was arrested Wednesday after a golf cart was taken early Saturday morning from Bill's Cars, Trailers and Boats by Lake Bloomington, police said.
The McLean County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening that a man, who was seen in video recordings wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, has been taken into custody.
Detective Bryan Hanner told The Pantagraph he is a 32-year-old Hudson man.
The detective said the suspect is charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He will be read his charges in court Thursday afternoon.
This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Hanner said the investigation is still active, and they're continuing to search for the second suspect. County investigators described him as a white male who wore dark shorts, a dark sweatshirt, and white underwear with a distinctive pattern.
This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.
Brendan Denison
The sheriff's office reported that two white men arrived at the Hudson dealership lot around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. Deputies said one of them drove off in a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP golf cart, which had a Bill's Cars logo painted on the hood.
This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Anyone who can identify the remaining suspect is asked to call Detective Bryan Hanner at the sheriff's office at 309-888-5063.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
