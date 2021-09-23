Suspect captured in McLean County golf cart theft

HUDSON — A Hudson man was arrested Wednesday after a golf cart was taken early Saturday morning from Bill's Cars, Trailers and Boats by Lake Bloomington, police said.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening that a man, who was seen in video recordings wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, has been taken into custody.

Detective Bryan Hanner told The Pantagraph he is a 32-year-old Hudson man.

The detective said the suspect is charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He will be read his charges in court Thursday afternoon.

Hanner said the investigation is still active, and they're continuing to search for the second suspect. County investigators described him as a white male who wore dark shorts, a dark sweatshirt, and white underwear with a distinctive pattern.

The sheriff's office reported that two white men arrived at the Hudson dealership lot around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. Deputies said one of them drove off in a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP golf cart, which had a Bill's Cars logo painted on the hood.

Anyone who can identify the remaining suspect is asked to call Detective Bryan Hanner at the sheriff's office at 309-888-5063.

