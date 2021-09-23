 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Suspect captured in McLean County golf cart theft

  • 0
092121-blm-loc-1cart

This photo of two golf cart theft suspects was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington.

HUDSON — A Hudson man was arrested Wednesday after a golf cart was taken early Saturday morning from Bill's Cars, Trailers and Boats by Lake Bloomington, police said.

McLean County Sheriff's Office seeks tips in theft case

The McLean County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening that a man, who was seen in video recordings wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, has been taken into custody.

Detective Bryan Hanner told The Pantagraph he is a 32-year-old Hudson man.

The detective said the suspect is charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He will be read his charges in court Thursday afternoon.

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day
092321-blm-loc-2cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

Hanner said the investigation is still active, and they're continuing to search for the second suspect. County investigators described him as a white male who wore dark shorts, a dark sweatshirt, and white underwear with a distinctive pattern.

Watch now: Protestors to call for FBI investigation into Jelani Day case
092321-blm-loc-3cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

The sheriff's office reported that two white men arrived at the Hudson dealership lot around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. Deputies said one of them drove off in a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP golf cart, which had a Bill's Cars logo painted on the hood.

092321-blm-loc-4cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

Anyone who can identify the remaining suspect is asked to call Detective Bryan Hanner at the sheriff's office at 309-888-5063.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny adorable squirrel went nuts at work

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News