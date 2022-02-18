 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Stretch of I-39 remains closed after winter storms, crashes

  • 0
021922-blm-loc-1snowbound

Jeff Anderson Electric employees Austin Novak, left, David Whitman, Michelle Vandal and Chris Debree worked as a team to clear a driveway at the business at 1318 W. Market St. in Bloomington on Friday. About 8 inches of snow blanketed the area, bogging down highways and driveways.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Thursday's snowstorm shuttered interstates in and around McLean County.

Authorities said more than 100 vehicles were involved in a large crash around 3:13 p.m. Thursday on on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Illinois State Police said they escorted all travelers from the area to warming centers that evening, and none were injured.

Troopers also said that I-39 from Hudson to Woodford would be closed for an extended period of time, which will likely carry well into Friday.

ISP was called to a semi-truck crash before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 55 at the Chenoa exit. Both lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour and have reopened.

Interstate 39

In this image from a Facebook video provided by David Troesser, wreckage on Interstate 39 near milepost 10 on Thursday is shown. 

Trooper Jason Wilson said Friday morning in an email to The Pantagraph that state police are actively handling several weather-related collisions in the area. He reminded drivers to remain vigilant on the roads and to be mindful of drifting snow.

"Please slow down, especially when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, eliminate distractions, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained," Wilson said.

The Getting Around Illinois webpage on winter travel conditions continues to list all interstates and state routes outside of Bloomington-Normal in McLean County being covered by scattered amounts of snow from snow drifting.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said in a Friday morning Facebook post that roads in town look great, but the plows can only do so much.

021922-blm-loc-2snowbound

Traffic begins to move, albeit slowly, as I-55/74 remained slippery and dangerous west of Bloomington at Market Street in Bloomington on Friday. 

EMA officials advised a layer of ice is under the snow, and it won't melt until the sun helps warms it up enough for salt to be effective.

"If you can delay your morning commute, or even better, take another snow day, it will help the roads clear," said the post.

Cathy Beck, acting EMA director for McLean County, said crashes are happening all over again Friday, but it's not quite as bad as yesterday.

"People just need to stay home," she said. "I can't make that clear enough."

021922-blm-loc-4snowbound

Workers began to clear sidewalks on Friday at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington after around 8 inches of snow fell Thursday.

Collection: Coverage of winter storms in Central Illinois

This is continuing coverage from The Pantagraph of Thursday's winter storm and the impact on Friday. 

No injuries in I-39 pileup; road remains closed for cleanup
Local News
top story

No injuries in I-39 pileup; road remains closed for cleanup

  • Brendan Denison
  • Updated
  • 0

This is a developing story from The Pantagraph.

Watch now: Whiteout snowstorm leads to dozens of McLean County wrecks
Weather
featured top story

Watch now: Whiteout snowstorm leads to dozens of McLean County wrecks

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.

Updated list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois
State and Regional
top story

Updated list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.

Gallery: Wintry weather in Bloomington-Normal
State and Regional

Gallery: Wintry weather in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
Watch now: Winter storm update for Central and Southern Illinois
Weather
breaking

Watch now: Winter storm update for Central and Southern Illinois

  • 0

Snow continues to fall across Central Illinois while Southern Illinois catches a break from the heavy rain. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner t…

Watch now: Bloomington digs out of snowstorm
News
topical

Watch now: Bloomington digs out of snowstorm

  • David Proeber
  • 0

A mid-morning snowstorm sent most people inside as others dealt with the mess.

Watch now: Weather updates from Bloomington and Normal
National News

Watch now: Weather updates from Bloomington and Normal

  • Updated
  • 0

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadian police start arresting Ottawa protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News