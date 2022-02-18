Stretch of I-39 remains closed after winter storms, crashes

Authorities said more than 100 vehicles were involved in a large crash around 3:13 p.m. Thursday on on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Illinois State Police said they escorted all travelers from the area to warming centers that evening, and none were injured.

Troopers also said that I-39 from Hudson to Woodford would be closed for an extended period of time, which will likely carry well into Friday.

ISP was called to a semi-truck crash before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 55 at the Chenoa exit. Both lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour and have reopened.

Trooper Jason Wilson said Friday morning in an email to The Pantagraph that state police are actively handling several weather-related collisions in the area. He reminded drivers to remain vigilant on the roads and to be mindful of drifting snow.

"Please slow down, especially when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, eliminate distractions, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained," Wilson said.

The Getting Around Illinois webpage on winter travel conditions continues to list all interstates and state routes outside of Bloomington-Normal in McLean County being covered by scattered amounts of snow from snow drifting.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said in a Friday morning Facebook post that roads in town look great, but the plows can only do so much.

EMA officials advised a layer of ice is under the snow, and it won't melt until the sun helps warms it up enough for salt to be effective.

"If you can delay your morning commute, or even better, take another snow day, it will help the roads clear," said the post.

Cathy Beck, acting EMA director for McLean County, said crashes are happening all over again Friday, but it's not quite as bad as yesterday.

"People just need to stay home," she said. "I can't make that clear enough."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.