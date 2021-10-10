Street work begins Monday on Raab Road

NORMAL — Beginning Monday, there will be intermittent lane closures on Raab Road between the Constitution Trail Collegiate Branch and Main Street, as well as Raab Road between Main Street and Bradford Lane, for street resurfacing.

This type of work will be ongoing for two days, but other road work will continue after the two days. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes or use caution when traveling through the area.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be found at https://arcg.is/15anK8

Once an outside lane is paved, access to entrances will be interrupted until the new asphalt is compacted and cooled sufficiently to withstand traffic without damage. Except for these interruptions, all local access will be maintained during this time.

The intermittent lane closures are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

