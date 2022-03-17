 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police: Naperville man dead in Thursday I-55 crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.

Trooper Josh Robinson told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that crews were called at 8:55 a.m. Thursday to milepost 156 on southbound I-55. That's about 1 mile south of the interchange with Interstate 74 and South Veterans Parkway, near Fox Creek Road.

An ISP press statement issued Thursday afternoon said a silver 2004 Toyota Camry was going south on I-55 when it failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a trailer being hauled by a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, which had slowed in traffic.

031822-blm-loc-2i55wreck

Traffic backs up on Interstate 55 after a passenger vehicle slammed into the rear end of a semi-trailer on I-55 about 1.5 miles south of Fox Creek Road on Thursday morning.

Troopers stated a 51-year-old Naperville man was driving the Camry, and died in the crash. His identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

The truck driver was named as 30-year-old Evans Kiprono of El Paso, Texas. He was unhurt.

Vehicles heading south on I-55 were rerouted Thursday to eastbound Interstate 74, according to a journalist at the scene. As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, I-55 was still closed.

Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene as well.

The McLean County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

031822-blm-loc-1i55wreck

Firefighters place a tarp over a passenger vehicle that slammed into the rear end of a semi-trailer on Interstate 55 about 1.5 miles south of Fox Creek Road on Thursday morning. At least one person was killed in the incident.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

