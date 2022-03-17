State police: Naperville man dead in Thursday I-55 crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.

Trooper Josh Robinson told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that crews were called at 8:55 a.m. Thursday to milepost 156 on southbound I-55. That's about 1 mile south of the interchange with Interstate 74 and South Veterans Parkway, near Fox Creek Road.

An ISP press statement issued Thursday afternoon said a silver 2004 Toyota Camry was going south on I-55 when it failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a trailer being hauled by a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, which had slowed in traffic.

Troopers stated a 51-year-old Naperville man was driving the Camry, and died in the crash. His identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

The truck driver was named as 30-year-old Evans Kiprono of El Paso, Texas. He was unhurt.

Vehicles heading south on I-55 were rerouted Thursday to eastbound Interstate 74, according to a journalist at the scene. As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, I-55 was still closed.

Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene as well.

The McLean County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

