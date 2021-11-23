State police denies request for 'major case review' documents in Jelani Day case

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police denied a request for documents related to Jelani Day’s death investigation, stating a release of information could “significantly impact” criminal proceedings.

Among those documents, ISP Crime Scene Investigator Trooper Brandi Field requested a major case review in an email sent Sept. 30 and asked that the related cases for Day open at the Peru, LaSalle and Bloomington police departments, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Zone 3 be “linked,” noting “almost all the agencies have evidence for their prospective case.”

The Pantagraph requested documents related to the major case review, but after an extension, ISP denied the request, citing a 1994 appellate case opinion: “Law enforcement operations have little hope of being effective if conducted in full public view … Without the grant of confidentiality, the public is less likely to cooperate with an investigation and wrongdoing will go undetected or unsolved.”

The agency claimed exemptions of the Freedom of Information Act in the denial, including an exemption claimed by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to this being a current ongoing Death Investigation… any information released at this time could hinder the investigative efforts and would request that ISP not release any documents at this time. Releasing reports/documents could hinder obtaining potential future leads or information regarding this investigation,” according to a statement from Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath.

Read the documents: LaSalle County emails give insight into Jelani Day investigation The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.

ISP said releasing information could affect witness statements during the investigation and potential trial, as well as “taint a jury pool.”

“Releasing the case file before the review and before formal criminal proceedings are concluded would significantly impact the outcome of the case and would deprive involved parties of their due process and fair trial,” the agency wrote.

Law enforcement officials have not released any statement indicating Day’s death was ruled a homicide; according to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, his cause of death was drowning.

However, Day’s family has been adamant in their belief that he was murdered, calling for national attention on the case, including an appearance on Dr. Oz this week.

The Bloomington Police Department also denied a request for reports connected to Day citing the active investigation.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

