St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Saturday in Normal

NORMAL — The Town of Normal plans to close off several streets around uptown and Illinois State University as part of a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.
A press release said the Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of North and School streets, heading east down North Street and through the Uptown Circle, then east down Beaufort Street. The parade will end by 3 p.m. Saturday.
The College Avenue Parking Deck will be open at no charge, as will the ISU Parking Deck at School and Beaufort streets. The town statement added the Trail East and Trail West lots are also available with no limits for the parade.
Alcohol is not allowed at the event. Organizers are also warning people to be dressed for below-freezing weather. Uptown Station will serve as a warming center during the parade.
The real St. Patrick wasn't even Irish. Born in Britain around A.D. 390 to an aristocratic Christian family, he was uninterested in Christianity as a young boy. This changed when, at age 16, he was kidnapped and sent to tend sheep as a slave in Ireland for seven years. According to folklore, a voice came to Patrick in a dream and told him to escape to Ireland where he would spend his life trying to convert the Irish to Christianity. (National Geographic)
The color green has been associated with Ireland since at least the 1640s, when the green harp flag was used by the Irish Catholic Confederation. Green ribbons and shamrocks have been worn on St Patrick's Day since at least the 1680s. (Wikipedia)
St. Patrick's blue is a name applied to several shades of blue associated with Saint Patrick and Ireland. The color blue's association with Saint Patrick dates from the 1780s, when it was adopted as the color of the Anglo-Irish "Order of St. Patrick". In British usage, it refers to a sky blue used by the Order of St. Patrick, whereas in Irish usage it is often a dark, rich blue. While green is now the usual national color of Ireland, St. Patrick's blue is still found in symbols of both the state and the island. Pictured above: The Historic arms of the Kingdom of Ireland. (Wikipedia)
The shamrock is known as a symbol of Ireland, with St. Patrick having used it as a metaphor for the Christian Trinity, according to legend. The name shamrock is derived from Irish seamróg, which is the diminutive version of the Irish word for clover (seamair) meaning "little clover" or "young clover." (Wikipedia)
Irish businessman and politician James O'Mara introduced a Bill making St. Patrick's Day a national holiday in Ireland in 1903. He later introduced a law which required pubs to be closed on March 17th. This was later repealed in the 1970s. (Wikipedia)
St. Patrick's Day has even been celebrated out of this world—astronauts on board the International Space Station have celebrated by playing musical instruments and taking photographs. Pictured above, Chris Hadfield wears green clothing in the space station on St. Patrick's Day in 2013. (Wikipedia)
As part of a more than fifty-year-old Chicago tradition, the Chicago River is dyed green in observance of St. Patrick's Day. The tradition of dyeing the river green arose by accident when plumbers used fluorescein dye to trace sources of illegal pollution discharges. The dyeing of the river is still sponsored by the local plumbers union.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlawed the use of fluorescein for this purpose, since it was shown to be harmful to the river. The parade committee has since switched to a mix involving forty pounds of powdered vegetable dye. Though the committee closely guards the exact formula, they insist that it has been tested and verified safe for the environment. Furthermore, since the environmental organization Friends of the Chicago River believes the dye is probably not harmful, they do not oppose the practice. (Wikipedia)
The Blarney Stone is a block of Carboniferous limestone built into the battlements of Blarney Castle, Blarney, about 5 miles from Cork, Ireland. According to legend, kissing the stone endows the kisser with "the gift of the gab"—great skill at flattery.
An early story about the origin: Cormac Laidir McCarthy, the builder of Blarney Castle, was involved in a lawsuit and appealed to the goddess Clíodhna for assistance. She told him to kiss the first stone he found in the morning on his way to court, and he did so, with the result that he pleaded his case with great eloquence and won. As such, the Blarney Stone is said to impart "the ability to deceive without offending." MacCarthy then incorporated it into the parapet of the castle. (Wikipedia)
10 things you might not know about St. Patrick's Day
Who was the real St. Patrick? What do shamrocks mean? What happened on March 17? Here are a few facts about St. Patrick's Day that you might not have known.
1 of 12
Facts about St. Patrick's Day
Who was the real St. Patrick? What do shamrocks mean? What happened on March 17? Here are a few facts about St. Patrick's Day that you might not have known.
The real St. Patrick
Wikimedia Commons, user Thomas Gun
The real St. Patrick wasn't even Irish. Born in Britain around A.D. 390 to an aristocratic Christian family, he was uninterested in Christianity as a young boy. This changed when, at age 16, he was kidnapped and sent to tend sheep as a slave in Ireland for seven years. According to folklore, a voice came to Patrick in a dream and told him to escape to Ireland where he would spend his life trying to convert the Irish to Christianity. (National Geographic)
The color green
Setanta Saki for Wikimedia Commons
The color green has been associated with Ireland since at least the 1640s, when the green harp flag was used by the Irish Catholic Confederation. Green ribbons and shamrocks have been worn on St Patrick's Day since at least the 1680s. (Wikipedia)
St. Patrick's blue
St. Patrick's blue is a name applied to several shades of blue associated with Saint Patrick and Ireland. The color blue's association with Saint Patrick dates from the 1780s, when it was adopted as the color of the Anglo-Irish "Order of St. Patrick". In British usage, it refers to a sky blue used by the Order of St. Patrick, whereas in Irish usage it is often a dark, rich blue. While green is now the usual national color of Ireland, St. Patrick's blue is still found in symbols of both the state and the island. Pictured above: The Historic arms of the Kingdom of Ireland. (Wikipedia)
Calendar date March 17
St. Patrick died over 1,550 years ago on March 17, which is now the date celebrated as his Feast Day. (Wikipedia)
Symbolism of the shamrock
The shamrock is known as a symbol of Ireland, with St. Patrick having used it as a metaphor for the Christian Trinity, according to legend. The name shamrock is derived from Irish seamróg, which is the diminutive version of the Irish word for clover (seamair) meaning "little clover" or "young clover." (Wikipedia)
A pint of Guinness
Flickr Creative Commons, user Daniele Faieta
On any given day 5.5 million pints of Guinness, the famous Irish stout, are consumed around the world.
On St. Patrick's Day, that number more than doubles to 13 million pints, said Beth Davies Ryan, global corporate relations director of Guinness. (National Geographic)
Irish pubs were closed by law
Wikimedia Commons
Irish businessman and politician James O'Mara introduced a Bill making St. Patrick's Day a national holiday in Ireland in 1903. He later introduced a law which required pubs to be closed on March 17th. This was later repealed in the 1970s. (Wikipedia)
Celebrated in space
Wikimedia Commons
St. Patrick's Day has even been celebrated out of this world—astronauts on board the International Space Station have celebrated by playing musical instruments and taking photographs. Pictured above, Chris Hadfield wears green clothing in the space station on St. Patrick's Day in 2013. (Wikipedia)
The Chicago River dyed green
Nam Y. Huh
As part of a more than fifty-year-old Chicago tradition, the Chicago River is dyed green in observance of St. Patrick's Day. The tradition of dyeing the river green arose by accident when plumbers used fluorescein dye to trace sources of illegal pollution discharges. The dyeing of the river is still sponsored by the local plumbers union.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlawed the use of fluorescein for this purpose, since it was shown to be harmful to the river. The parade committee has since switched to a mix involving forty pounds of powdered vegetable dye. Though the committee closely guards the exact formula, they insist that it has been tested and verified safe for the environment. Furthermore, since the environmental organization Friends of the Chicago River believes the dye is probably not harmful, they do not oppose the practice. (Wikipedia)
The origin of the Blarney Stone
Wikimedia Commons
The Blarney Stone is a block of Carboniferous limestone built into the battlements of Blarney Castle, Blarney, about 5 miles from Cork, Ireland. According to legend, kissing the stone endows the kisser with "the gift of the gab"—great skill at flattery.
An early story about the origin: Cormac Laidir McCarthy, the builder of Blarney Castle, was involved in a lawsuit and appealed to the goddess Clíodhna for assistance. She told him to kiss the first stone he found in the morning on his way to court, and he did so, with the result that he pleaded his case with great eloquence and won. As such, the Blarney Stone is said to impart "the ability to deceive without offending." MacCarthy then incorporated it into the parapet of the castle. (Wikipedia)
At a meeting that lasted past 1:30 a.m., the McLean County Unit 5 school board voted to move forward with budget cuts affecting dozens of positions but spare the fifth grade instrumental music programs.
In this file photo dated March 16, 2019, an Irish flag is carried around the Uptown Circle during the ninth annual Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade in Uptown Normal. The Irish heritage parade benefited Children's Home & Aid, and was sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society, Radio Bloomington, Children's Home & Aid and Uptown Normal.