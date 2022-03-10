St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Saturday in Normal

NORMAL — The Town of Normal plans to close off several streets around uptown and Illinois State University as part of a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

A press release said the Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of North and School streets, heading east down North Street and through the Uptown Circle, then east down Beaufort Street. The parade will end by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The College Avenue Parking Deck will be open at no charge, as will the ISU Parking Deck at School and Beaufort streets. The town statement added the Trail East and Trail West lots are also available with no limits for the parade.

Alcohol is not allowed at the event. Organizers are also warning people to be dressed for below-freezing weather. Uptown Station will serve as a warming center during the parade.

Roads to be closed are as follows:

South School Street from College Avenue to North Street

North Street from South School Street to Uptown Circle

Fell Avenue at the intersection of Fell Avenue and North Street

Broadway Avenue at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and North Street

Constitution Boulevard

Uptown Circle

East Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to Linden Street

Linden Street’s southbound right turn lane from College Avenue to Beaufort Street

A portion of the Parkinson Avenue parking lot.

Streets will be marked with "no parking" signs after 10 a.m. Saturday, and will be closed at 11 a.m. that morning.

The parade benefits Children's Home & Aid, and is sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.