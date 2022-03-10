 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Saturday in Normal

In this file photo dated March 16, 2019, an Irish flag is carried around the Uptown Circle during the ninth annual Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade in Uptown Normal. The Irish heritage parade benefited Children's Home & Aid, and was sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society, Radio Bloomington, Children's Home & Aid and Uptown Normal.

NORMAL — The Town of Normal plans to close off several streets around uptown and Illinois State University as part of a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

A press release said the Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of North and School streets, heading east down North Street and through the Uptown Circle, then east down Beaufort Street. The parade will end by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The College Avenue Parking Deck will be open at no charge, as will the ISU Parking Deck at School and Beaufort streets. The town statement added the Trail East and Trail West lots are also available with no limits for the parade.

Alcohol is not allowed at the event. Organizers are also warning people to be dressed for below-freezing weather. Uptown Station will serve as a warming center during the parade.

Police respond to fight at Kingsley school Thursday morning, Unit 5 says

Roads to be closed are as follows:

  • South School Street from College Avenue to North Street

  • North Street from South School Street to Uptown Circle

  • Fell Avenue at the intersection of Fell Avenue and North Street

  • Broadway Avenue at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and North Street

  • Constitution Boulevard

  • Uptown Circle

  • East Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to Linden Street

  • Linden Street’s southbound right turn lane from College Avenue to Beaufort Street

  • A portion of the Parkinson Avenue parking lot.

031122-blm-loc-1parade

Lined in red are street sections to be closed at 10 a.m. Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Normal.

Streets will be marked with "no parking" signs after 10 a.m. Saturday, and will be closed at 11 a.m. that morning.

The parade benefits Children's Home & Aid, and is sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

