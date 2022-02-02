Southbound Interstate 55 closed at Lexington

BLOOMINGTON — First responders are asking the public to stay home and out of the snowstorm Wednesday.

Impacts to travel could possibly extend into Thursday, as heavy bands of snow barrel down on the Twin Cities area.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation listed road closures on southbound Interstate 55 at Lexington, and westbound I-74 at Farmer City.

Illinois State Police troopers reported early Wednesday morning road conditions are worsening in Logan County, as property damage crashes and slide-offs are being called in.

IDOT's website on winter road conditions lists most state routes and interstates as covered in scattered amounts of snow because of winds drifting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

