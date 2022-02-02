 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southbound Interstate 55 closed at Lexington

020222-blm-loc-roads

Pictured is Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 51 in North Normal Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Transportation lists many roads in Central Illinois being covered with scattered amounts of snow.

 Illinois Department of Transportation

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States on Wednesday as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

BLOOMINGTON — First responders are asking the public to stay home and out of the snowstorm Wednesday.

Impacts to travel could possibly extend into Thursday, as heavy bands of snow barrel down on the Twin Cities area.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation listed road closures on southbound Interstate 55 at Lexington, and westbound I-74 at Farmer City.

Illinois State Police troopers reported early Wednesday morning road conditions are worsening in Logan County, as property damage crashes and slide-offs are being called in.

IDOT's website on winter road conditions lists most state routes and interstates as covered in scattered amounts of snow because of winds drifting.

UPDATED STORM COVERAGE FROM THE PANTAGRAPH 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

