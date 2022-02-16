Snow parking bans start tonight in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — A snow parking ban will go into effect on all streets within the town of Normal at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The ban will remain until noon Friday. The police department may ticket vehicles parked on the street.

No parked cars will be permitted on any streets in Normal. Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot.

Residents who do not have access to a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots of the town's parks including Anderson, Fairview, Underwood and others.

The ban is to allow snowplow crews to clear entire streets, including parking areas. When approaching operating salt vehicles, it is best to stay approximately 100 feet behind the equipment for safety.

The Town of Normal advises not to pass salt or plow trucks.

The City of Bloomington will also start a snow route parking ban at 8 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.

The city will have parking garages open and free to the public; parking lots at city parks will be open as well. These lots will be available when the parking ban starts until it ends.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.