Snow parking bans start tonight in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — A snow parking ban will go into effect on all streets within the town of Normal at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The ban will remain until noon Friday. The police department may ticket vehicles parked on the street.
No parked cars will be permitted on any streets in Normal. Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot.
Residents who do not have access to a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots of the town's parks including Anderson, Fairview, Underwood and others.
The ban is to allow snowplow crews to clear entire streets, including parking areas. When approaching operating salt vehicles, it is best to stay approximately 100 feet behind the equipment for safety.
The Town of Normal advises not to pass salt or plow trucks.
The City of Bloomington will also start a snow route parking ban at 8 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.
The city will have parking garages open and free to the public; parking lots at city parks will be open as well. These lots will be available when the parking ban starts until it ends.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington
This eatery is housed, unexpectedly, within the VFW Post 454 off Morrissey Drive. Menu items include fried chicken combos, chicken and waffles, pulled chicken and chicken sandwiches, each offered in a range of flavors and levels of spiciness.
PHOTO COURTESY OF POP-UP CHICKEN SHOP
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café 1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
For six years, Fort Jesse Café has been a local breakfast favorite, with signature dishes including chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and BBQ Benedict. Plenty of other breakfast combos are available — biscuits and gravy, skillets, pancakes and much more — but if you’re in the mood for lunch, the restaurant also serves up soups, sandwiches and salads.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant 220 E. Front St., Bloomington
This farm-to-table restaurant prepares vegetables, meats and eggs raised fresh on the 70-acre Epiphany Farm located southeast of Bloomington, near Downs. Steaks, roasted chicken, braised lamb shanks, miso honey salmon and beef bulgogi are some of the signature entrées, with appetizers, salads, soups and breads available, too. It’s open for dinner only.
Google Maps
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room 306 N. Center St., Bloomington
Whether you’re hungry for a full dinner or just snacks and drinks, The Mystic Kitchen has plenty of options. Take your pick of flatbreads, sandwiches, charcuterie boards and salads. Entrees include sea bass, scallops, chicken, filet mignon and a “Tipsy Vegetarian” dish with veggies aplenty, topped with a bourbon glaze and served with cilantro-lime rice. Save room for dessert. This eatery also hosts live music events.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant 1704 Eastland Drive, Suite 13, Bloomington
Bloomington-Normal has a sizeable number of Mexican restaurants, but Veracruz is the only one to make the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants on Yelp. Here you’ll find a variety of authentic Mexican burritos, tacos, quesadillas and tortas, along with sopes, puposas, and house specialties like taquitos, steak, fajitas and seafood dishes.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 6: Anju Above 220 E. Front St., Bloomington
Anju Above is a sister restaurant to Epiphany Farms, located upstairs from the flagship store on Front Street. Anju Above also serves farm-fresh dishes, but with a more global feel and tons of “small plate” options. You’ll find a wide variety of sushi, bowls, wings, pizzas, steam buns and desserts here. It’s open for dinner only.
Facebook.com/EpiphanyFarmsEnt
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant 203 W. North St., Normal
The Rock Restaurant in uptown Normal is known for its Mediterranean dishes, including gyros, hummus, Greek salad, pitas and baklava. The eatery also has American dishes like burgers, tenderloin sandwiches, Philly sandwiches — even edible cookie dough. The family-owned restaurant opened in 1999, borrowing its name from their father’s restaurant in their native Lebanon.
Google Maps
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Bloomington
Flingers specializes in craft pizzas and craft beers, plus extras like Cheesebombs — a three-cheese blend melted, placed over a pan crust and served with dipping sauce — and Flinger Rolls, a sort of handheld burrito-calzone hybrid. Flingers has monthly and daily food specials and a full drink menu. And if pizza’s not your thing, they also have wings.
Google Maps
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi 503 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington
Bloom Bawarchi is a newcomer to the local restaurant scene, opening in August 2021 and billing itself as the “finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest.” The restaurant has 14 TVs showing sports, Bollywood movies and Indian music, while the menu offers a number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers, soups and entrees. Bloom also has Indo Chinese foods, and Indian beers, wines and spirits.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
No. 10: Seoul Mama
No. 10: Seoul Mama 2103 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 312, Bloomington
Seoul Mama opened in 2019, becoming the Twin Cities’ first Korean restaurant to open in over 30 years. Stop by for authentic kimchi, dumplings, bulgogi, bimbimbap, Korean-style wings, and a number of rice or noodle dishes. Several vegan options also are available.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
