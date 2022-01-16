Shots fired Saturday night in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police investigators responded Saturday evening to reports of gunfire in west Bloomington.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were sent at 5:13 p.m. to the 900 block of West Front Street.

He said they found 15 shell casings at the scene. Nowers said no one was hurt, and no vehicles or buildings were hit.

Suspect information was not available Sunday.

BPD is continuing to investigate. Nowers asked anyone with additional information to call dispatch at 309-820-8888.

