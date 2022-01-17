Shots fired in Bloomington under investigation

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Police investigators responded Saturday evening to reports of gunfire in west Bloomington.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were sent at 5:13 p.m. to the 900 block of West Front Street.

He said they found 15 shell casings at the scene. Nowers said no one was hurt, and no vehicles or buildings were hit.

Vehicles, apartments hit after shots fired in Normal

Suspect information was not available Sunday.

BPD is continuing to investigate. Nowers asked anyone with additional information to call dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal had 40 shots fired calls in 2021. Here's where.

The Normal Police Department is also investigating a shots fired report Saturday night in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.

It's unknown whether the two incidents are connected, said NPD Sgt. Jeff Longfellow.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

