Shots fired Friday morning Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Officers are investigating reports of gunfire Friday morning in south Bloomington.

Bloomington in a statement said officers responded at 6:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Squall Way.

Police got to the scene and found evidence of gunfire, the statement said.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information is available. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Josh Swartzenruber at 309-434-2476 or email jswartzenruber@cityblm.org. People can also report information to Det. Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

