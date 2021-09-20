Shooting victim update provided by Normal police

NORMAL — Police on Monday said the victim in a weekend shooting on Normal's north side is battling life-threatening injuries.

Police were dispatched at about midnight Sunday to the first block of Traders Circle for reports of several gunshots. The area, which is one block north of West Raab Road, consists of apartment and hotel buildings.

A man in his 20s was found with several gunshot wounds and taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where he was being treated Monday.

Police Assistant Chief Steve Petrilli said the man, who he did not identify, is presumed to be not from the Bloomington-Normal area. No arrests have been made and Petrilli said police have no suspect information.

Illinois State University Police confirmed the victim is not a student.

With minimal information, Petrilli said police are “just trying to interview anyone and everyone that either was there at the time the incident occurred or has received information from people that were there at the time the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 or kderosa@normal.org or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614 jcleveland@normal.org.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

