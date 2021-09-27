Shooting victim succumbed to injuries last week, Normal police say

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — A 20-year-old Peoria man has died from gunshot wounds in a Sept. 19 shooting in Normal, police said Monday.

Roy Ward Jr. was pronounced dead at a hospital in Normal on Sept. 22. Police said an early autopsy opinion indicates Ward died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Toxicology testing is pending, authorities said.

Normal Police officers were dispatched to the area of 19 Traders Circle in Normal at about midnight on Sept. 19 for a report of gunshots.

Police located Ward with several gunshot wounds upon arrival. He was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

No arrests have been made.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Normal Police Department continue to investigate the incident, which police have deemed as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Normal Police Detectives Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 and kderosa@normal.org or John Cleveland at 309-454-9614 and jcleveland@normal.org.

