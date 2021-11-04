Police: Gunfire wounds man on East Washington Street in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A man was shot late Thursday night just east of downtown Bloomington, but Bloomington police said they did not know his condition.

Police and paramedics were called about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of East Washington Street, between intersections with Robinson and Clinton streets, police said.

No one was in custody as of 10:15 p.m., police said, adding additional information was not available because the investigation was still in the early stages.

Neighbors said they heard about four or five gunshots.

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene saw a man lying on the ground between two apartment buildings. The man then was loaded into an ambulance while paramedics provided emergency treatment.

Police from multiple squad cars were talking to neighbors and cordoned off the area with crime scene tape. There also were two fire trucks at the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

