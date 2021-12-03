Shane Brandel named Decatur police chief

DECATUR — Shane Brandel has been appointed Decatur police chief after serving in the role on an interim basis for four months.

City Manager Scot Wrighton announced the promotion in a statement Friday.

“Law enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” said Wrighton. “Decatur needs a police leader who can adapt to changing circumstances, reach out to the underserved, enhance local security using new technologies, connect with parts of our community in non-traditional ways and still be completely committed to fair administration of the rule-of-law."

Brandel has worked for the department for 25 years. He has a master's degree in criminal justice from Indiana State University. He was deputy chief and worked in the department's senior management for seven years.

“I am honored to accept this promotion and look forward to working with everyone in the community to make Decatur better and safer and to continuing to professionalize and modernize the Decatur Police Department," he said in a statement.

He replaces Jim Getz, who retired this year.

