Services scheduled for Jelani Day in Danville

Thursday marks one week since police positively identified Jelani Day's body as the one found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River.   

DANVILLE — The family of Illinois State University student Jelani Day announced his memorial services have been scheduled in Danville.

A post shared to the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page Sunday evening said a celebration of Day's life is set for Saturday, Oct. 9.

Watch now: Investigation continues in death of ISU grad student Jelani Day

A time is to be determined. The post said services will not be streamed.

Jelani Day

Day 

The memorial will take place at the Danville High School auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St.

"Jelani always took pride in his appearance and to honor that standard his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service," the post stated.

Petition asks federal, state authorities to investigate Jelani Day case

Flowers can be sent to Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.

Authorities continue to investigate the death of Day, who was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru.

Normal faces criticism over removing Jelani Day poster

The 25-year-old graduate student, who is from Danville, was studying speech pathology at ISU. He previously attended Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical University. 

Alabama A&M announced in a Friday tweet that a memorial service and balloon release will be held for Day at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on the Quad.

Day's body was identified by the LaSalle County Coroner on Sept. 23. The coroner's office told The Pantagraph on Friday that no updates were available in the investigation, as toxicology reports have not been returned yet.

Hallie Bezner, an attorney for the Day family, told Newsy that they are "confident someone did something to Jelani."

Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

