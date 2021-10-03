Services scheduled for ISU grad student Jelani Day in Danville

DANVILLE — The family of Illinois State University student Jelani Day announced his memorial services have been scheduled in Danville.

A post shared to the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page Sunday evening said a celebration of Day's life is set for Saturday, Oct. 9.

A time is to be determined. The post said services will not be streamed.

The memorial will take place at the Danville High School auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St.

"Jelani always took pride in his appearance and to honor that standard his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service," the post stated.

Flowers can be sent to Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.

Authorities continue to investigate the death of Day, who was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru.

The 25-year-old graduate student, who is from Danville, was studying speech pathology at ISU. He previously attended Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical University.

Alabama A&M announced in a Friday tweet that a memorial service and balloon release will be held for Day at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on the Quad.

Day's body was identified by the LaSalle County Coroner on Sept. 23. The coroner's office told The Pantagraph on Friday that no updates were available in the investigation, as toxicology reports have not been returned yet.

Hallie Bezner, an attorney for the Day family, told Newsy that they are "confident someone did something to Jelani."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.