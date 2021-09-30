Section of Towanda Avenue closing through Oct. 18

NORMAL — Towanda Avenue between Vernon Avenue and Von Maur Drive will be closed to northbound traffic starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound traffic on Towanda Avenue will be detoured beginning at the Vernon and Towanda intersection. Traffic will be detoured east on Vernon Avenue, to north on Veterans Parkway, to west on College Avenue to north on Towanda Avenue.

The closure is required for the final stage of the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project and is expected to last through Oct. 18, weather permitting. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

A map spotlight of the closure can be found online.

Call 309-454-9705 with questions.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

